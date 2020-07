Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Large rental home in Morallion Hills, in a great school district. 4 bedrooms(2 master suites) 3 and a half bath plus bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Formal living and dining rooms and large family room with fireplace. Renovated kithen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. hardwoods throughout the main level. Outside, enjoy the large covered patio with built in stainless grill and refrigerator. Large level fenced yard, with storage shed.