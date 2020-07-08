All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 302 Everdale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
302 Everdale Rd
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 AM

302 Everdale Rd

302 Everdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

302 Everdale Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available on 07/01/2020. Rare find 4 bedroom house in Fairfield plus an additional finished bonus room. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting and pantry. This home features the Master on Main with it's own bathroom and a walk-in closet. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a 3rd bedroom with a large walk-in closet/bonus room. There is also a full bath with double sinks. Washer/dryer included in the rent. In-ceiling speakers installed for the entire house. Fenced in backyard. Hurry, this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Everdale Rd have any available units?
302 Everdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 302 Everdale Rd have?
Some of 302 Everdale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Everdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
302 Everdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Everdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 302 Everdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 302 Everdale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 302 Everdale Rd offers parking.
Does 302 Everdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Everdale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Everdale Rd have a pool?
No, 302 Everdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 302 Everdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 302 Everdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Everdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Everdale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Everdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Everdale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University