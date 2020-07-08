302 Everdale Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available on 07/01/2020. Rare find 4 bedroom house in Fairfield plus an additional finished bonus room. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting and pantry. This home features the Master on Main with it's own bathroom and a walk-in closet. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a 3rd bedroom with a large walk-in closet/bonus room. There is also a full bath with double sinks. Washer/dryer included in the rent. In-ceiling speakers installed for the entire house. Fenced in backyard. Hurry, this won't last long.