Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

290 Turnbridge Cir

290 Turnbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

290 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Ranch Plan with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Brick Front with Front Porch, Hardwood floors in living areas, Ceramic tile in Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Upgrades Throughout. Master on Main with Tray Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Custom Tile Master Bathroom, Master Shower and Jetted Tub, Double Marble Vanity, Vaulted Ceilings. Large finished Bonus Room. Garage Storage with insulated walls and double windows. Fenced back yard. Concrete Patio. Desired neighborhood. Walk or Drive your Golf Cart to all shopping areas. Best Top 10% Georgia Schools. Blue Ribbon Award Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Turnbridge Cir have any available units?
290 Turnbridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 290 Turnbridge Cir have?
Some of 290 Turnbridge Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Turnbridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
290 Turnbridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Turnbridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 290 Turnbridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 290 Turnbridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 290 Turnbridge Cir offers parking.
Does 290 Turnbridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Turnbridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Turnbridge Cir have a pool?
No, 290 Turnbridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 290 Turnbridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 290 Turnbridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Turnbridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Turnbridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Turnbridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Turnbridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
