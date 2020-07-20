290 Turnbridge Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Ranch Plan with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Brick Front with Front Porch, Hardwood floors in living areas, Ceramic tile in Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Upgrades Throughout. Master on Main with Tray Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Custom Tile Master Bathroom, Master Shower and Jetted Tub, Double Marble Vanity, Vaulted Ceilings. Large finished Bonus Room. Garage Storage with insulated walls and double windows. Fenced back yard. Concrete Patio. Desired neighborhood. Walk or Drive your Golf Cart to all shopping areas. Best Top 10% Georgia Schools. Blue Ribbon Award Schools.