Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

269 Turnbridge Cir

269 Turnbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

269 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available on 1/16 or possibly sooner. Well maintained, beautiful spacious open plan with hardwood floor on main. Granite counters, upgraded cabinets, upgraded fireplace surround, many nice touches. Most appliances stainless. All four bedrooms on the second floor with plenty of storage space. Fenced yard with two pergolas. Nice square backyard. Convenient location, 3 minutes walking distance to Walmart, Home Depot and other shopping, dining and commuting routes. Hurry, this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Turnbridge Cir have any available units?
269 Turnbridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 269 Turnbridge Cir have?
Some of 269 Turnbridge Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Turnbridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
269 Turnbridge Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Turnbridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 269 Turnbridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 269 Turnbridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 269 Turnbridge Cir does offer parking.
Does 269 Turnbridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Turnbridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Turnbridge Cir have a pool?
No, 269 Turnbridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 269 Turnbridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 269 Turnbridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Turnbridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Turnbridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Turnbridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 Turnbridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
