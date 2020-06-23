269 Turnbridge Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available on 1/16 or possibly sooner. Well maintained, beautiful spacious open plan with hardwood floor on main. Granite counters, upgraded cabinets, upgraded fireplace surround, many nice touches. Most appliances stainless. All four bedrooms on the second floor with plenty of storage space. Fenced yard with two pergolas. Nice square backyard. Convenient location, 3 minutes walking distance to Walmart, Home Depot and other shopping, dining and commuting routes. Hurry, this won't last long.