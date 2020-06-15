All apartments in Peachtree City
222 Flat Creek Ct
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:44 PM

222 Flat Creek Ct

222 Flat Creek Court · (678) 614-6509
Location

222 Flat Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**Coming Soon. Will be avail early to mid July** Great location in the heart of Peachtree City. Just off Hwy 54. 10 mins to I-85. Walk or ride your golf cart to shopping, eateries, Drake Field, public library, lake, parks, walking trails. Unique community with golf cart paths that lead to everywhere you want to go. Easy boat/kayak access just steps from the front door. Kitchen features granite counters and fridge. Cozy fireplace in family room. Foyer entrance. Huge bedroom/bonus upstairs with full bath and closets. Solid flooring throughout main floor and new carpeting upstairs. Large deck out back that is great for cooking, entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. A great place to live. $50 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Flat Creek Ct have any available units?
222 Flat Creek Ct has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Flat Creek Ct have?
Some of 222 Flat Creek Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Flat Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
222 Flat Creek Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Flat Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 222 Flat Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 222 Flat Creek Ct offer parking?
No, 222 Flat Creek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 222 Flat Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Flat Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Flat Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 222 Flat Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 222 Flat Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 222 Flat Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Flat Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Flat Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Flat Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Flat Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
