222 Flat Creek Ct

**Coming Soon. Will be avail early to mid July** Great location in the heart of Peachtree City. Just off Hwy 54. 10 mins to I-85. Walk or ride your golf cart to shopping, eateries, Drake Field, public library, lake, parks, walking trails. Unique community with golf cart paths that lead to everywhere you want to go. Easy boat/kayak access just steps from the front door. Kitchen features granite counters and fridge. Cozy fireplace in family room. Foyer entrance. Huge bedroom/bonus upstairs with full bath and closets. Solid flooring throughout main floor and new carpeting upstairs. Large deck out back that is great for cooking, entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. A great place to live. $50 application fee.