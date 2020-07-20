221 Turnbridge Cir

Amenities
Single family home - Property Id: 114424
Exceptional 3 bedroom 2 bath home recently painted interior, new carpet, gleaming hardwoods and recently replaced HVAC system. Home also includes fenced in rear yard / large concrete rear patio / granite kitchen counters / updated appliances / updated lighting. Great Location with golf cart path access or just walk to great shopping. Excellent school district. Home is Ready for a Quick move-in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114424
Property Id 114424
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4833753)