All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 221 Turnbridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
221 Turnbridge Cir
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

221 Turnbridge Cir

221 Turnbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

221 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Single family home - Property Id: 114424

Exceptional 3 bedroom 2 bath home recently painted interior, new carpet, gleaming hardwoods and recently replaced HVAC system. Home also includes fenced in rear yard / large concrete rear patio / granite kitchen counters / updated appliances / updated lighting. Great Location with golf cart path access or just walk to great shopping. Excellent school district. Home is Ready for a Quick move-in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114424
Property Id 114424

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4833753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Turnbridge Cir have any available units?
221 Turnbridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 221 Turnbridge Cir have?
Some of 221 Turnbridge Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Turnbridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
221 Turnbridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Turnbridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Turnbridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 221 Turnbridge Cir offer parking?
No, 221 Turnbridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 221 Turnbridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Turnbridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Turnbridge Cir have a pool?
No, 221 Turnbridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 221 Turnbridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 221 Turnbridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Turnbridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Turnbridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Turnbridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Turnbridge Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University