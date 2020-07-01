Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Perfect Peachtree City Location, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home - Location, location, location! This private ranch has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 baths in the middle of Peachtree City. It sits on a nice lot with plenty of greenery. The extremely large screened-in patio offers a great outdoor living area for lounging and parties. Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout. You will have great walks and/or golf cart commutes to local evenings and shopping. Enjoy the Peachtree City living with 217 Hilltop Drive! It's a must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5503004)