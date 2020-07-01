All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

217 Hilltop Drive

217 Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 Hilltop Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Perfect Peachtree City Location, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home - Location, location, location! This private ranch has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 baths in the middle of Peachtree City. It sits on a nice lot with plenty of greenery. The extremely large screened-in patio offers a great outdoor living area for lounging and parties. Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout. You will have great walks and/or golf cart commutes to local evenings and shopping. Enjoy the Peachtree City living with 217 Hilltop Drive! It's a must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5503004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Hilltop Drive have any available units?
217 Hilltop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 217 Hilltop Drive have?
Some of 217 Hilltop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Hilltop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Hilltop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Hilltop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Hilltop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 217 Hilltop Drive offer parking?
No, 217 Hilltop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 217 Hilltop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Hilltop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Hilltop Drive have a pool?
No, 217 Hilltop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 Hilltop Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Hilltop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Hilltop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Hilltop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Hilltop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Hilltop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

