Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:54 PM

211 Pebblestump Point Road

211 Pebblestump Pt · No Longer Available
Location

211 Pebblestump Pt, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful home in sought after school district in Fayette County. Original hardwood on living room, large kitchen with custom made cabinetry, screened back porch, outbuilding & lots of natural light. Close to golf cart paths, shopping & dinning.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Pebblestump Point Road have any available units?
211 Pebblestump Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 211 Pebblestump Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
211 Pebblestump Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Pebblestump Point Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Pebblestump Point Road is pet friendly.
Does 211 Pebblestump Point Road offer parking?
No, 211 Pebblestump Point Road does not offer parking.
Does 211 Pebblestump Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Pebblestump Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Pebblestump Point Road have a pool?
No, 211 Pebblestump Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 211 Pebblestump Point Road have accessible units?
No, 211 Pebblestump Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Pebblestump Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Pebblestump Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Pebblestump Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Pebblestump Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
