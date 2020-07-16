All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:10 PM

210 Flat Creek Ct

210 Flat Creek Court · (404) 427-7869
Location

210 Flat Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE located in the heart of Peachtree City! Very spacious home with lots of natural light. Huge family room with 20'ceilings and fireplace, Formal dining room and hardwood floors. New Carpet, Kitchen features granite counters. Upstairs loft overlooks family room. Nice deck perfect for grilling. Rental includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, trash pick up and lawn maintenance. Two minute walk to Lake Peachtree, restaurants, library, shopping and much more. Award winning schools!! Close to Hwy 74 and 10 minutes to I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Flat Creek Ct have any available units?
210 Flat Creek Ct has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Flat Creek Ct have?
Some of 210 Flat Creek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Flat Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
210 Flat Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Flat Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 210 Flat Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 210 Flat Creek Ct offer parking?
No, 210 Flat Creek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 210 Flat Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Flat Creek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Flat Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 210 Flat Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 210 Flat Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 210 Flat Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Flat Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Flat Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Flat Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Flat Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
