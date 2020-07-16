210 Flat Creek Ct

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE located in the heart of Peachtree City! Very spacious home with lots of natural light. Huge family room with 20'ceilings and fireplace, Formal dining room and hardwood floors. New Carpet, Kitchen features granite counters. Upstairs loft overlooks family room. Nice deck perfect for grilling. Rental includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, trash pick up and lawn maintenance. Two minute walk to Lake Peachtree, restaurants, library, shopping and much more. Award winning schools!! Close to Hwy 74 and 10 minutes to I-85.