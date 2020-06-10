All apartments in Peachtree City
1600 Barberry Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1600 Barberry Ln

1600 Barberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Barberry Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
internet cafe
gym
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Rent:$1,575- $2,110

Community Features

Cyber Cafe
24 Hour Strengthening Fitness Center
Playground
Seasonally Heated Pool
Business Center
Conference Room w/ Wi-Fi
Tennis Courts

This apartment home features nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, a private patio/balcony with storage unit and large walk-in closets. All apartment homes feature oversized garden tubs with ceramic tile. Some apartment homes include full size washer and dryers. All apartments have washer/dryer connections. This one bedroom apartment also features an elegant dining room with a judges panel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Barberry Ln have any available units?
1600 Barberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 1600 Barberry Ln have?
Some of 1600 Barberry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Barberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Barberry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Barberry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Barberry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 1600 Barberry Ln offer parking?
No, 1600 Barberry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Barberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Barberry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Barberry Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Barberry Ln has a pool.
Does 1600 Barberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 1600 Barberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Barberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Barberry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Barberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Barberry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
