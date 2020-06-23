146 St Albans Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful fully furnished and decorated ranch home in Cedarcroft. The plan features 2-3 bedrooms on the main with two full baths and a finished bonus and full bath on upper level. The large kitchen is vaulted and open to the vaulted greatroom and formal dining room. The kitchen has everything you will need including a kitchen island, breakfast bar, breakfast room and all the kitchen accessories. The main level plan is a split bedroom with the master suite in the rear of the home. Features include: Hardwood flooring,Whirlpool tub in master, Washer/Dryer, Private rear yard with patio and additional deck, Gas Grill, Office on Main level or 4th bedroom, Stacked Stone Fireplace surround, Built-in bookshelves and Large Garage. Close to shopping, dining, schools