Peachtree City, GA
130 North Cove Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:24 PM

130 North Cove Dr

130 North Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 North Cove Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
media room
Exceptional with Quintessential Details Beyond Description with ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES including Furnishings on Water Front and Lake with Panoramic Views, Outdoor Living at it's Best with Pebble Tech Infinity Pool and Hot Tub, Multi-Water Falls, Cabanas, Fire Pits and Fireplaces, Outdoor Kitchen with TV and Audio, Private Outdoor Living Spaces with Pergolas, Water Features, Putting Green, Home offers Fabulous Updated Features and Decor with In Home Theater, Huge Serving and Wet Bar, Spa Room, Bedrooms with Ensuites, Screen in Porch with Spiral Stairs, Covered Verandas/Porches, Gorgeous Tile Finishings, Extensive Wood Trimmings, Hardwood Floorings, Vaulted, Coffer and High Ceilings, Incredible Kitchen with Commercial Grade and Stainless Steel Appliances, Spa Like Baths, Master with Fireplace, Private Back Yard. Check out Virtual Tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 North Cove Dr have any available units?
130 North Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 130 North Cove Dr have?
Some of 130 North Cove Dr's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 North Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
130 North Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 North Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 130 North Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 130 North Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 130 North Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 130 North Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 North Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 North Cove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 130 North Cove Dr has a pool.
Does 130 North Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 130 North Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 130 North Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 North Cove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 North Cove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 North Cove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

