130 North Cove Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green garage hot tub media room

Exceptional with Quintessential Details Beyond Description with ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES including Furnishings on Water Front and Lake with Panoramic Views, Outdoor Living at it's Best with Pebble Tech Infinity Pool and Hot Tub, Multi-Water Falls, Cabanas, Fire Pits and Fireplaces, Outdoor Kitchen with TV and Audio, Private Outdoor Living Spaces with Pergolas, Water Features, Putting Green, Home offers Fabulous Updated Features and Decor with In Home Theater, Huge Serving and Wet Bar, Spa Room, Bedrooms with Ensuites, Screen in Porch with Spiral Stairs, Covered Verandas/Porches, Gorgeous Tile Finishings, Extensive Wood Trimmings, Hardwood Floorings, Vaulted, Coffer and High Ceilings, Incredible Kitchen with Commercial Grade and Stainless Steel Appliances, Spa Like Baths, Master with Fireplace, Private Back Yard. Check out Virtual Tour