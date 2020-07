Amenities

recently renovated pool

125 Highgreen Ridge Available 05/01/20 4BR/2.5BA in Peachtree City's McIntosh Corner - 4BR/2.5BA in Peachtree City's McIntosh Corner. This lovely home offers lot of fun with an in-ground swimming pool and fenced in back yard. Fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, and updated finishings. Tenant will be responsible for pool maintenance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5632738)