1212 Weatherstone Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great rental in the heart of Peachtree City. Cul-de-sac lot that backs right into the golf cart trail and circular drive in the front and three car garage with workshop & storage area. Master on main with his and hers closet, hardwood floors throughout. Available late August.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.