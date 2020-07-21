All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 1212 Weatherstone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
1212 Weatherstone Way
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:20 PM

1212 Weatherstone Way

1212 Weatherstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1212 Weatherstone Way, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great rental in the heart of Peachtree City. Cul-de-sac lot that backs right into the golf cart trail and circular drive in the front and three car garage with workshop & storage area. Master on main with his and hers closet, hardwood floors throughout. Available late August.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Weatherstone Way have any available units?
1212 Weatherstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 1212 Weatherstone Way have?
Some of 1212 Weatherstone Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Weatherstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Weatherstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Weatherstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Weatherstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Weatherstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Weatherstone Way offers parking.
Does 1212 Weatherstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Weatherstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Weatherstone Way have a pool?
No, 1212 Weatherstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Weatherstone Way have accessible units?
No, 1212 Weatherstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Weatherstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Weatherstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Weatherstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Weatherstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeachtree City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPeachtree City 3 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University