119 Heritage Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This pristine 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features a large formal living room, formal dining room, family room and access to the spacious rear deck, kitchen which is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher, pantry and breakfast area and access to the rear screened porch. The master suite is a serene retreat and features a 2 person bath tub, walk in shower, double vanity and 2 roomy walk in closets. The 3 guest bedrooms are also spacious. A 2 car garage completes this spectacular home.



Call today to schedule a showing!



Please go to www.pathlightmgt.com to apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.