Peachtree City, GA
119 Heritage Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Heritage Way

119 Heritage Way · No Longer Available
Location

119 Heritage Way, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This pristine 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features a large formal living room, formal dining room, family room and access to the spacious rear deck, kitchen which is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher, pantry and breakfast area and access to the rear screened porch. The master suite is a serene retreat and features a 2 person bath tub, walk in shower, double vanity and 2 roomy walk in closets. The 3 guest bedrooms are also spacious. A 2 car garage completes this spectacular home.

Call today to schedule a showing!

Please go to www.pathlightmgt.com to apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Heritage Way have any available units?
119 Heritage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 119 Heritage Way have?
Some of 119 Heritage Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Heritage Way currently offering any rent specials?
119 Heritage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Heritage Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Heritage Way is pet friendly.
Does 119 Heritage Way offer parking?
Yes, 119 Heritage Way offers parking.
Does 119 Heritage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Heritage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Heritage Way have a pool?
No, 119 Heritage Way does not have a pool.
Does 119 Heritage Way have accessible units?
No, 119 Heritage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Heritage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Heritage Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Heritage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Heritage Way does not have units with air conditioning.

