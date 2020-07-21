All apartments in Peachtree City
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
117 Azalea Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 4:06 PM

117 Azalea Drive

117 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
House is a split level. Three bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs and an in-law suite with a 4th bedroom and bath downstairs. The house is fully furnished and has a full kitchen with granite counter tops and many cabinets.
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home just moments from Lake Peachtree in McIntosh HS district! Brand new cabinetry & granite counter tops with beautiful glass subway tile back-splash in kitchen, brand new windows throughout, brand HVAC system (including duct work), brand new LVT flooring throughout main floor. Plenty of natural light throughout the main living space courtesy of large west facing windows and open plan layout. Newly finished basement includes a large living space, bathroom, bedroom and kitchen - this would make for an ideal in-law or teenagers retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Azalea Drive have any available units?
117 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 117 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 117 Azalea Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Azalea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 117 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 117 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 117 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Azalea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Azalea Drive has units with air conditioning.
