117 Azalea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

House is a split level. Three bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs and an in-law suite with a 4th bedroom and bath downstairs. The house is fully furnished and has a full kitchen with granite counter tops and many cabinets.

Newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home just moments from Lake Peachtree in McIntosh HS district! Brand new cabinetry & granite counter tops with beautiful glass subway tile back-splash in kitchen, brand new windows throughout, brand HVAC system (including duct work), brand new LVT flooring throughout main floor. Plenty of natural light throughout the main living space courtesy of large west facing windows and open plan layout. Newly finished basement includes a large living space, bathroom, bedroom and kitchen - this would make for an ideal in-law or teenagers retreat!