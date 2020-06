Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom in North Peachtree City. All yard care included. Fresh neutral paint and new wood flooring. 3 full & one 1/2 bath. No cat's please, small dog may be considered. Finished basement with full bath, family room, and additional room that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Main level features formal living & dining room, family room with fireplace (gas logs), and nice deck. Master upstairs, as well as 3 secondary bedrooms. Fenced back yard! Move in ready!