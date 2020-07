Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Do you want to live ON the golf course...Then this is the home for you!!! Great ranch home right on the golf course. Amazing screened in porch and spacious deck to have a cup of coffee and enjoy the view. Owner is willing to leave any furniture items in the home that you might want and will also be leaving the golf cart. Flexible lease terms, minimum of 3 months. No cats allowed, small dogs negotiable with owners approval. Home is being leased "as-is"