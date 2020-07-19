All apartments in Peachtree City
102 Leisure Trl

102 Leisure Trail · No Longer Available
Location

102 Leisure Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Seeking the ultimate in privacy yet convenient to all that Peachtree City has to offer-consider this spacious custom home built in the center of a 4 acre wooded lot in Peachtree City!! Located in sought after McIntosh High School District!! The main level features large family room with cozy fireplace and bright open sun-room. Large Kitchen with separate breakfast Room - Spacious formal Dining Room- Great for entertaining- Three large bedrooms with private on-suite bath for the Owners Bedroom with separate shower and large soaking tub. Finished basement is one large open space could be a massive teen or in-law suite has separate private bath walk out with patio. In addition to the 2 car garage there is also a detached storage building. Caution alarm!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Leisure Trl have any available units?
102 Leisure Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 102 Leisure Trl have?
Some of 102 Leisure Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Leisure Trl currently offering any rent specials?
102 Leisure Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Leisure Trl pet-friendly?
No, 102 Leisure Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 102 Leisure Trl offer parking?
Yes, 102 Leisure Trl offers parking.
Does 102 Leisure Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Leisure Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Leisure Trl have a pool?
No, 102 Leisure Trl does not have a pool.
Does 102 Leisure Trl have accessible units?
No, 102 Leisure Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Leisure Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Leisure Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Leisure Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Leisure Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
