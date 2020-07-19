102 Leisure Trl

Seeking the ultimate in privacy yet convenient to all that Peachtree City has to offer-consider this spacious custom home built in the center of a 4 acre wooded lot in Peachtree City!! Located in sought after McIntosh High School District!! The main level features large family room with cozy fireplace and bright open sun-room. Large Kitchen with separate breakfast Room - Spacious formal Dining Room- Great for entertaining- Three large bedrooms with private on-suite bath for the Owners Bedroom with separate shower and large soaking tub. Finished basement is one large open space could be a massive teen or in-law suite has separate private bath walk out with patio. In addition to the 2 car garage there is also a detached storage building. Caution alarm!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
