101 Waterwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Executive Rental Home, Totally Remodeled, all Brick Step less ranch in the heart of Peachtree city, Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops and Stylish backslash, Spacious Mudroom. Huge Screened in Porch, great for added Living space and entertaining, New Interior Paint. Home is Spotless and has been well taken care of. New roof and water heater. Location is close to booth middle school, Public Library and Lake Peachtree. Totally Furnished, Includes Dishes, Towels etc. Will Consider Short term Lease