All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 101 Waterwood Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
101 Waterwood Bend
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

101 Waterwood Bend

101 Waterwood Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

101 Waterwood Bend, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Executive Rental Home, Totally Remodeled, all Brick Step less ranch in the heart of Peachtree city, Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops and Stylish backslash, Spacious Mudroom. Huge Screened in Porch, great for added Living space and entertaining, New Interior Paint. Home is Spotless and has been well taken care of. New roof and water heater. Location is close to booth middle school, Public Library and Lake Peachtree. Totally Furnished, Includes Dishes, Towels etc. Will Consider Short term Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Waterwood Bend have any available units?
101 Waterwood Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 101 Waterwood Bend have?
Some of 101 Waterwood Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Waterwood Bend currently offering any rent specials?
101 Waterwood Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Waterwood Bend pet-friendly?
No, 101 Waterwood Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 101 Waterwood Bend offer parking?
Yes, 101 Waterwood Bend offers parking.
Does 101 Waterwood Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Waterwood Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Waterwood Bend have a pool?
No, 101 Waterwood Bend does not have a pool.
Does 101 Waterwood Bend have accessible units?
No, 101 Waterwood Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Waterwood Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Waterwood Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Waterwood Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Waterwood Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University