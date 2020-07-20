1005 Lexington Village

Amenities

Luxury townhouse located in the heart of Peachtree City. Walk to dininig, shopping and gym. Great open floor plan. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, pantry, breakfast bar and separate dining area. Family room with fireplace opens to private deck. Master suite has trey ceiling, walk-in closet, double granite vanity and jetted tub. 2nd upstairs bedroom has en suite bath. Terrace level 3rd bedroom/office has en suite bath along with separate entrance and patio area. Unique Limited Commercial Zoning provides live/work lifestyle. 2-car garage. Connected to 100+miles of golf cart paths. Convenient to Pinewood studios, Piedmont Hospital and Atlanta Hartsfield Airport. Trash service and water provided. Small pets considered with additional deposit.