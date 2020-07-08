All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

2108 Westchester Ridge

2108 Westchester Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
North Druid Hills
Green Hills
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

2108 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
(Property #51) Unique floorplan and great location for this spacious 3 BR condo. Ground floor (no steps or elevators) in a beautiful gated community. Granite counters, stainless appls, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, ceiling fans, hrdwd flrs, bonus/office area, 1 car garage plus 1 assigned space, lots of big closets, large balcony plus additional storage room. If you need storage space, this is for you! Beautiful gated condo community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, etc). Washer and dryer are included. This complex is individually owned condos; Very few rentals. Pets are welcomed with reasonable pet deposit. Call to listen to 24 hour recorded info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Westchester Ridge have any available units?
2108 Westchester Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 2108 Westchester Ridge have?
Some of 2108 Westchester Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Westchester Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Westchester Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Westchester Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Westchester Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Westchester Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Westchester Ridge offers parking.
Does 2108 Westchester Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Westchester Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Westchester Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 2108 Westchester Ridge has a pool.
Does 2108 Westchester Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2108 Westchester Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Westchester Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Westchester Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Westchester Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Westchester Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

