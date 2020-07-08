2108 Westchester Ridge

Amenities
(Property #51) Unique floorplan and great location for this spacious 3 BR condo. Ground floor (no steps or elevators) in a beautiful gated community. Granite counters, stainless appls, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, ceiling fans, hrdwd flrs, bonus/office area, 1 car garage plus 1 assigned space, lots of big closets, large balcony plus additional storage room. If you need storage space, this is for you! Beautiful gated condo community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, etc). Washer and dryer are included. This complex is individually owned condos; Very few rentals. Pets are welcomed with reasonable pet deposit. Call to listen to 24 hour recorded info.