2108 Westchester Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

(Property #51) Unique floorplan and great location for this spacious 3 BR condo. Ground floor (no steps or elevators) in a beautiful gated community. Granite counters, stainless appls, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, ceiling fans, hrdwd flrs, bonus/office area, 1 car garage plus 1 assigned space, lots of big closets, large balcony plus additional storage room. If you need storage space, this is for you! Beautiful gated condo community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, etc). Washer and dryer are included. This complex is individually owned condos; Very few rentals. Pets are welcomed with reasonable pet deposit. Call to listen to 24 hour recorded info.