1651 Bristol Drive North East

Come see this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Home is on a large corner lot and backyard is completely fenced with tall privacy fence. Updated kitchen and master bath. Master bath features double sinks and shower with skylight and double shower heads. Washer and dryer is completely hidden behind custom cabinets in the kitchen! Brand new dishwasher to be installed. Minutes to all the shopping, dining, office parks, and interstates you need, in a quiet neighborhood. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.