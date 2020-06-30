All apartments in North Druid Hills
1651 Bristol Drive North East

Location

1651 Bristol Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Home is on a large corner lot and backyard is completely fenced with tall privacy fence. Updated kitchen and master bath. Master bath features double sinks and shower with skylight and double shower heads. Washer and dryer is completely hidden behind custom cabinets in the kitchen! Brand new dishwasher to be installed. Minutes to all the shopping, dining, office parks, and interstates you need, in a quiet neighborhood. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Bristol Drive North East have any available units?
1651 Bristol Drive North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
Is 1651 Bristol Drive North East currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Bristol Drive North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Bristol Drive North East pet-friendly?
No, 1651 Bristol Drive North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1651 Bristol Drive North East offer parking?
No, 1651 Bristol Drive North East does not offer parking.
Does 1651 Bristol Drive North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 Bristol Drive North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Bristol Drive North East have a pool?
No, 1651 Bristol Drive North East does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Bristol Drive North East have accessible units?
No, 1651 Bristol Drive North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Bristol Drive North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Bristol Drive North East has units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Bristol Drive North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1651 Bristol Drive North East does not have units with air conditioning.

