1445 Druid Valley Dr

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Exquisite Apartments for Rent in Tucker, GAFive Oaks apartments in Tucker, GAIf you have been looking for your next home, look no further than Five Oaks apartments in Tucker, GA. These exquisite apartments for rent in Tucker, GA offer something for everyone. Whether you are in the market for a cozy one-bedroom, a two-bedroom, or a three-bedroom dwelling, these Tucker apartments are your answer.Enter your tranquil oasis that you can now call home, amidst a lining of exquisite walkways and grounds that allow your home to feel like a vacation getaway. Experience life as it was intended. Walk through nature, or take a dip in the calming pool. You can even enjoy a thrill on the playground. Whether you are looking for a tranquil retreat to enjoy while putting your feet up after a long day of work, or a haven to entertain you closest of pals, Five Oaks apartments is the place for you.Dont take our word for it. Come by a take a tour of our phenomenal grounds. Visit the homes and see for yours



