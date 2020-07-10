All apartments in North Druid Hills
1445 Druid Valley Dr
1445 Druid Valley Dr

1445 Druid Valley Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Druid Valley Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Exquisite Apartments for Rent in Tucker, GAFive Oaks apartments in Tucker, GAIf you have been looking for your next home, look no further than Five Oaks apartments in Tucker, GA. These exquisite apartments for rent in Tucker, GA offer something for everyone. Whether you are in the market for a cozy one-bedroom, a two-bedroom, or a three-bedroom dwelling, these Tucker apartments are your answer.Enter your tranquil oasis that you can now call home, amidst a lining of exquisite walkways and grounds that allow your home to feel like a vacation getaway. Experience life as it was intended. Walk through nature, or take a dip in the calming pool. You can even enjoy a thrill on the playground. Whether you are looking for a tranquil retreat to enjoy while putting your feet up after a long day of work, or a haven to entertain you closest of pals, Five Oaks apartments is the place for you.Dont take our word for it. Come by a take a tour of our phenomenal grounds. Visit the homes and see for yours

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Druid Valley Dr have any available units?
1445 Druid Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1445 Druid Valley Dr have?
Some of 1445 Druid Valley Dr's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Druid Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Druid Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Druid Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Druid Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1445 Druid Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 1445 Druid Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1445 Druid Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Druid Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Druid Valley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1445 Druid Valley Dr has a pool.
Does 1445 Druid Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1445 Druid Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Druid Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Druid Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Druid Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 Druid Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

