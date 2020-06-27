All apartments in North Druid Hills
1249 Lenox Circle NE
1249 Lenox Circle NE

1249 Lenox Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1249 Lenox Circle Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning, fully furnished executive rental in highly sought after Morningside/Lenox Park. This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence boasts a retreat-like setting w/sparkling pool/hot tub & has been meticulously maintained from top to bottom. The home features oversized Master Suite w/sitting area, flanked by a modern spa-like bath & custom closet. Spacious guest bedrooms & well-appointed guest baths. The designer kitchen is equipped with side-by-side refrigerators, granite counters, s/s appliances & a walk-in pantry. Living and Dining Room flow perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have any available units?
1249 Lenox Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have?
Some of 1249 Lenox Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Lenox Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Lenox Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Lenox Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1249 Lenox Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1249 Lenox Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 Lenox Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1249 Lenox Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1249 Lenox Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 Lenox Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 Lenox Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
