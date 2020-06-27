1249 Lenox Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Stunning, fully furnished executive rental in highly sought after Morningside/Lenox Park. This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence boasts a retreat-like setting w/sparkling pool/hot tub & has been meticulously maintained from top to bottom. The home features oversized Master Suite w/sitting area, flanked by a modern spa-like bath & custom closet. Spacious guest bedrooms & well-appointed guest baths. The designer kitchen is equipped with side-by-side refrigerators, granite counters, s/s appliances & a walk-in pantry. Living and Dining Room flow perfect for entertaining.