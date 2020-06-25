All apartments in North Druid Hills
1242 Mayfair Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

1242 Mayfair Drive

1242 Mayfair Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Mayfair Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Lavista Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning fully furnished modern craftsman home in Lavista Park minutes from the Emory/CDC area, restaurant's, retail, & easy access to I-85/Va Highlands/Buckhead. Gourmet Kitchen w/ gas range, stone counters, SS appl's, wet bar open to Dining & Living Rm's w/ 2 Fp's. ML Guest Bedroom w/ en suite Bath and Office. UL prvt Master Suite w/ spacious Bath featuring dual vanities, sep Shower, soaking Tub, walk-in closet. 2-car garage. Rate includes utilities, lawn care, and security. Short-term lease terms available. Homeowner will provide home unfurnished for $4500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
1242 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1242 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 1242 Mayfair Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1242 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1242 Mayfair Drive offers parking.
Does 1242 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 Mayfair Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 1242 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 1242 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 Mayfair Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 Mayfair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242 Mayfair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
