Last updated May 22 2019 at 5:34 PM

1093 Longwood Trce

1093 Longwood Trace · No Longer Available
Location

1093 Longwood Trace, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Lavista Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4/2.5 home located near Buckhead, Midtown, Virginia Highlands, and Brookhaven. Hardwood flooring in the kitchen which is loaded with upgrades: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, huge island, plenty of cabinetry and gas range. Large eat-in kitchen overlooking the private backyard and separate formal dining is perfect for entertaining. Formal living room and family room. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom which has a soaking tub and freestanding shower. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full, hall bath. Fenced in yard & large deck complete the package. Dogs welcome with nonrefundable pet deposit. Broker co-op protected, inquire. This upscale home won't last long, so call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see the home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 Longwood Trce have any available units?
1093 Longwood Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1093 Longwood Trce have?
Some of 1093 Longwood Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 Longwood Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1093 Longwood Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 Longwood Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1093 Longwood Trce is pet friendly.
Does 1093 Longwood Trce offer parking?
No, 1093 Longwood Trce does not offer parking.
Does 1093 Longwood Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1093 Longwood Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 Longwood Trce have a pool?
No, 1093 Longwood Trce does not have a pool.
Does 1093 Longwood Trce have accessible units?
No, 1093 Longwood Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 Longwood Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1093 Longwood Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1093 Longwood Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1093 Longwood Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
