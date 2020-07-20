1093 Longwood Trce

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this beautiful 4/2.5 home located near Buckhead, Midtown, Virginia Highlands, and Brookhaven. Hardwood flooring in the kitchen which is loaded with upgrades: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, huge island, plenty of cabinetry and gas range. Large eat-in kitchen overlooking the private backyard and separate formal dining is perfect for entertaining. Formal living room and family room. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom which has a soaking tub and freestanding shower. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full, hall bath. Fenced in yard & large deck complete the package. Dogs welcome with nonrefundable pet deposit. Broker co-op protected, inquire. This upscale home won't last long, so call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see the home!