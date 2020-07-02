Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Spacious, freshly painted ground level 1bedroom/1 bathroom condo in a beautiful gated community close to Downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, shopping, restaurants, I285 & I85.

This condo has an open layout floor plan with hardwood floors, washer & dryer, formal dining room, bedroom and living room have access to patio an separate tub and shower bathroom.



This gem is nestled in Stratford Commons community which features a resort-style pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This all electric condo comes with an assigned parking space, a large storage unit, water and trash is also included in the rent.

Hurry this wont last long! Lease at $1,450mth/$1,450 deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5170196)