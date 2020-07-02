Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo

Amenities
Spacious, freshly painted ground level 1bedroom/1 bathroom condo in a beautiful gated community close to Downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, shopping, restaurants, I285 & I85.
This condo has an open layout floor plan with hardwood floors, washer & dryer, formal dining room, bedroom and living room have access to patio an separate tub and shower bathroom.
This gem is nestled in Stratford Commons community which features a resort-style pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This all electric condo comes with an assigned parking space, a large storage unit, water and trash is also included in the rent.
Hurry this wont last long! Lease at $1,450mth/$1,450 deposit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5170196)