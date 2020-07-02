All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo

2104 Stratford Cmns · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Stratford Cmns, North Decatur, GA 30033
Decatur Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Spacious, freshly painted ground level 1bedroom/1 bathroom condo in a beautiful gated community close to Downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, shopping, restaurants, I285 & I85.
This condo has an open layout floor plan with hardwood floors, washer & dryer, formal dining room, bedroom and living room have access to patio an separate tub and shower bathroom.

This gem is nestled in Stratford Commons community which features a resort-style pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This all electric condo comes with an assigned parking space, a large storage unit, water and trash is also included in the rent.
Hurry this wont last long! Lease at $1,450mth/$1,450 deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo have any available units?
Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo have?
Some of Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo pet-friendly?
No, Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo offer parking?
Yes, Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo offers parking.
Does Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo have a pool?
Yes, Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo has a pool.
Does Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo have accessible units?
No, Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo has units with dishwashers.
Does Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stratford Commons - Large 1BR/1BA Condo has units with air conditioning.

