All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 588 Emory Oaks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
588 Emory Oaks Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

588 Emory Oaks Way

588 Emory Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Clairmont Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

588 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a986de0ad ---- Beautiful 2bed/2bath condo located very close to Emory, VA, and CDC in Decatur. The unit features a large living room with a fireplace and kitchen with all appliances remaining in the condo. The condo is in walking distance to STORES AND RESTAURANTS. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Disposal Range Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Emory Oaks Way have any available units?
588 Emory Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 588 Emory Oaks Way have?
Some of 588 Emory Oaks Way's amenities include garbage disposal, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Emory Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
588 Emory Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Emory Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 588 Emory Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 588 Emory Oaks Way offer parking?
No, 588 Emory Oaks Way does not offer parking.
Does 588 Emory Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 Emory Oaks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Emory Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 588 Emory Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 588 Emory Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 588 Emory Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Emory Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Emory Oaks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 588 Emory Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 588 Emory Oaks Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College