All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 496 Bridlewood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
496 Bridlewood Circle
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:10 PM

496 Bridlewood Circle

496 Bridlewood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Decatur Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

496 Bridlewood Circle, North Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One car garage, screen porch, large privacy fenced back yard, perfect for dog, nicely renovated, open spacious home with lots of storage and walk in closets. Master features large closet, spacious bedroom, separate tub & shower. Second bedroom features large closet. Easy access laundry space in hall. Vaulted kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast table area. Great neighborhood with sidewalks, easy walk to Suburban Plaza shopping, Glenlake Park, Dekalb Medical, Downtown Decatur, MARTA. Freshly painted interior after pictures were taken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 Bridlewood Circle have any available units?
496 Bridlewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 496 Bridlewood Circle have?
Some of 496 Bridlewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 Bridlewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
496 Bridlewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 Bridlewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 496 Bridlewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 496 Bridlewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 496 Bridlewood Circle offers parking.
Does 496 Bridlewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 Bridlewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 Bridlewood Circle have a pool?
No, 496 Bridlewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 496 Bridlewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 496 Bridlewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 496 Bridlewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 496 Bridlewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 496 Bridlewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 496 Bridlewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Decatur 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Apartments
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College