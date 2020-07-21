496 Bridlewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One car garage, screen porch, large privacy fenced back yard, perfect for dog, nicely renovated, open spacious home with lots of storage and walk in closets. Master features large closet, spacious bedroom, separate tub & shower. Second bedroom features large closet. Easy access laundry space in hall. Vaulted kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast table area. Great neighborhood with sidewalks, easy walk to Suburban Plaza shopping, Glenlake Park, Dekalb Medical, Downtown Decatur, MARTA. Freshly painted interior after pictures were taken.