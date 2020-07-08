3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast

Amenities

Lease/Purchase Option Available Through Home Partners! Beautifully renovated 4-sided brick beauty in University Heights. Home comes equipped with New windows, blinds and Hardwood floors throughout. Updated electrical including recessed lighting make this three bedroom two bath home a open light-filled beauty. Private guest or in-law suite with master and additional secondary bedroom in the back. Separate living and dining areas and Kitchen boasts of Quartz countertops and brand new stainless steel upgraded appliances. Home is complete with tiled and waterproofed basement and exterior deck. Private back yard and driveway with carport and parking pad make for easy entrance/exit. New furnace and plumbing fixtures make this home a super deal under $350k !



