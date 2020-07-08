All apartments in North Decatur
3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast

3557 North Druid Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

3557 North Druid Hills Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease/Purchase Option Available Through Home Partners! Beautifully renovated 4-sided brick beauty in University Heights. Home comes equipped with New windows, blinds and Hardwood floors throughout. Updated electrical including recessed lighting make this three bedroom two bath home a open light-filled beauty. Private guest or in-law suite with master and additional secondary bedroom in the back. Separate living and dining areas and Kitchen boasts of Quartz countertops and brand new stainless steel upgraded appliances. Home is complete with tiled and waterproofed basement and exterior deck. Private back yard and driveway with carport and parking pad make for easy entrance/exit. New furnace and plumbing fixtures make this home a super deal under $350k !

Listing Courtesy Of Keller Williams Atl.Perimeter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have any available units?
3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have?
Some of 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3557 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

