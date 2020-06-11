All apartments in North Decatur
North Decatur, GA
2994 Delcourt Drive
2994 Delcourt Drive

2994 Delcourt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2994 Delcourt Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Rental!BRAND NEW HVAC,Washer & Dryer,Hot Water Heater on top of ALL the Gorgeous Modern Updates in this Cute Family Home!Brand New Renovated Kitchen is a Dream!Brand new Refrigerator,New Stainless Steel Appliances,New Stone Countertops,All New Fixtures &Beautiful New Stone Tile floors. New Paint throughout! Amazing Dark Hardwoods throughout!New Exterior Paint that adds to curb appeal! Relax on your front porch or the massive back deck perfect for large gatherings & cook-outs. Backyard is huge! Perfect for kids & pets! This home is will wow you & will rent fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2994 Delcourt Drive have any available units?
2994 Delcourt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2994 Delcourt Drive have?
Some of 2994 Delcourt Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2994 Delcourt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2994 Delcourt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2994 Delcourt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2994 Delcourt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2994 Delcourt Drive offer parking?
No, 2994 Delcourt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2994 Delcourt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2994 Delcourt Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2994 Delcourt Drive have a pool?
No, 2994 Delcourt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2994 Delcourt Drive have accessible units?
No, 2994 Delcourt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2994 Delcourt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2994 Delcourt Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2994 Delcourt Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2994 Delcourt Drive has units with air conditioning.
