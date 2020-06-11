2994 Delcourt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Rental!BRAND NEW HVAC,Washer & Dryer,Hot Water Heater on top of ALL the Gorgeous Modern Updates in this Cute Family Home!Brand New Renovated Kitchen is a Dream!Brand new Refrigerator,New Stainless Steel Appliances,New Stone Countertops,All New Fixtures &Beautiful New Stone Tile floors. New Paint throughout! Amazing Dark Hardwoods throughout!New Exterior Paint that adds to curb appeal! Relax on your front porch or the massive back deck perfect for large gatherings & cook-outs. Backyard is huge! Perfect for kids & pets! This home is will wow you & will rent fast!