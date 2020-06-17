2704 Harrington Drive

Amenities

Prime Decatur/Emory location. Bright, spacious Mid-century Ranch is freshly painted and move-in ready. Home retains the flavor of the period and is larger than the average 1950's ranch with: Three True (good size) Bedrooms; Large Living/Dining Room plus separate Den w built-ins; Entrance foyer; Hardwoods; Full daylight basement; Private fenced yard. Friendly walking, biking, jogging community boasts 28 acre nature preserve/Audubon sanctuary, Medlock Park + Pool, Wooded trails, nearby restaurants, shops, fitness. Take The Path to Emory/CDC. Best Intown living.