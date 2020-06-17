All apartments in North Decatur
2704 Harrington Drive

2704 Harrington Drive
Location

2704 Harrington Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Prime Decatur/Emory location. Bright, spacious Mid-century Ranch is freshly painted and move-in ready. Home retains the flavor of the period and is larger than the average 1950's ranch with: Three True (good size) Bedrooms; Large Living/Dining Room plus separate Den w built-ins; Entrance foyer; Hardwoods; Full daylight basement; Private fenced yard. Friendly walking, biking, jogging community boasts 28 acre nature preserve/Audubon sanctuary, Medlock Park + Pool, Wooded trails, nearby restaurants, shops, fitness. Take The Path to Emory/CDC. Best Intown living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Harrington Drive have any available units?
2704 Harrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2704 Harrington Drive have?
Some of 2704 Harrington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Harrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Harrington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Harrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Harrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2704 Harrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Harrington Drive does offer parking.
Does 2704 Harrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Harrington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Harrington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2704 Harrington Drive has a pool.
Does 2704 Harrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2704 Harrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Harrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Harrington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Harrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 Harrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
