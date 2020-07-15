2509 Harrington Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Fully renovated ranch style home in Medlock Park - This charming brick ranch fuses an easy-going, functional home with the highly-desirable, active Medlock Park community. Once inside the front door, you'll flow effortlessly from the living room, to the dining room, keeping room & into the kitchen. An abundance of custom cabinetry extended to the ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel sink & appliances give you everything you need to play around in the kitchen. Extend your living outdoors w/stone paved patio & fenced backyard. Wind down in your calming, light-filled master bedroom suite w/spa shower, dual vanity & walk in closet. 2 generously sized add'l rooms + updated hall bath provide plenty of space for your needs. Medlock Park, Clyde Shepherd & PATH steps away. Easy access to restaurants & shopping!



(RLNE4917323)