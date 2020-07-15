All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2509 Harrington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2509 Harrington Dr
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

2509 Harrington Dr

2509 Harrington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Medlock Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2509 Harrington Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Fully renovated ranch style home in Medlock Park - This charming brick ranch fuses an easy-going, functional home with the highly-desirable, active Medlock Park community. Once inside the front door, you'll flow effortlessly from the living room, to the dining room, keeping room & into the kitchen. An abundance of custom cabinetry extended to the ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel sink & appliances give you everything you need to play around in the kitchen. Extend your living outdoors w/stone paved patio & fenced backyard. Wind down in your calming, light-filled master bedroom suite w/spa shower, dual vanity & walk in closet. 2 generously sized add'l rooms + updated hall bath provide plenty of space for your needs. Medlock Park, Clyde Shepherd & PATH steps away. Easy access to restaurants & shopping!

(RLNE4917323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Harrington Dr have any available units?
2509 Harrington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2509 Harrington Dr have?
Some of 2509 Harrington Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Harrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Harrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Harrington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Harrington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2509 Harrington Dr offer parking?
No, 2509 Harrington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Harrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Harrington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Harrington Dr have a pool?
No, 2509 Harrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Harrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 2509 Harrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Harrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Harrington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Harrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Harrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Decatur 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Apartments
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College