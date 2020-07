Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Spacious all brick town-home located in the amazing "Oak Grove" School district. Beautiful Chefs kitchen with pullout storage shelf's and SS appliances, hardwoods throughout main floor, carpets upstairs and basement, just painted, Oversized master w/jetted tub, pool table, private patio and deck, 2 car garage, end-unit,walking distance to restaurants, shopping, schools and more! This home is much larger than appears.