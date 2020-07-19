All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2233 Leafmore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2233 Leafmore Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:50 AM

2233 Leafmore Drive

2233 Leafmore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2233 Leafmore Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located close to Emory and CDC, this spacious, split-level home has room to spread out. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are located on the upper level with a 4th bedroom, bathroom and bonus room in lower level. The living and dining rooms are open to the kitchen for a more contemporary feel for today's easy living. Kitchen features solid surface countertops, gas stove top with built in wall oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Beautiful hardwood floors and neutral color palette. Pets OK with a $150 deposit and $150 fee - 70 lb limit - no aggressive breeds. Washer and dryer included. Pest control included in rent. No section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Leafmore Drive have any available units?
2233 Leafmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2233 Leafmore Drive have?
Some of 2233 Leafmore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Leafmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Leafmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Leafmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Leafmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Leafmore Drive offer parking?
No, 2233 Leafmore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Leafmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 Leafmore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Leafmore Drive have a pool?
No, 2233 Leafmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Leafmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2233 Leafmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Leafmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Leafmore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Leafmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Leafmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College