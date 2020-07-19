2233 Leafmore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located close to Emory and CDC, this spacious, split-level home has room to spread out. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are located on the upper level with a 4th bedroom, bathroom and bonus room in lower level. The living and dining rooms are open to the kitchen for a more contemporary feel for today's easy living. Kitchen features solid surface countertops, gas stove top with built in wall oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Beautiful hardwood floors and neutral color palette. Pets OK with a $150 deposit and $150 fee - 70 lb limit - no aggressive breeds. Washer and dryer included. Pest control included in rent. No section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.