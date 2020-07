Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick Ranch Home Located on large Corner Lot - With Private Garden - Minutes from Emory and Atlanta - Located in Leafmore-Creek Park Hill Subdivision



This 3 bedroom brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes from Emory University. It is on a large lot with a fenced-in backyard. Mature Landscaping.



There is a basement for storage, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and spacious secondary bedrooms. Make your appointment to view your future home today!



(RLNE2252976)