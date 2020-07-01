All apartments in North Decatur
North Decatur, GA
1158 Millennium Park Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

1158 Millennium Park Road

1158 Millennium Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

1158 Millennium Park Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
This is it! New construction & never occupied Townhome with an open floor plan and 9 ft ceilings, hardwood flooring, & ample closet space. 3BR/3.5Bath. Chef's Kitchen + Den + grilling Deck. Kitchen features stone counters, huge prep island w/seating, & new Whirlpool SS Appliances. Large Bedrooms w/ample closet space. Huge Master Bedroom Suite upstairs + two Secondary Bedrms upstairs. Laundry Rm up w/new Washer & Dryer. Terrace level has Flex Rm or second Den & a Full Bath. 2 Car Garage + Driveway Parking. <2 miles to Emory Medical, Emory University,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Millennium Park Road have any available units?
1158 Millennium Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1158 Millennium Park Road have?
Some of 1158 Millennium Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Millennium Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Millennium Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Millennium Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Millennium Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1158 Millennium Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Millennium Park Road offers parking.
Does 1158 Millennium Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 Millennium Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Millennium Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 1158 Millennium Park Road has a pool.
Does 1158 Millennium Park Road have accessible units?
No, 1158 Millennium Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Millennium Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Millennium Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Millennium Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 Millennium Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.

