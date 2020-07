Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently updated ranch with new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Living room, separate dining room, den with sliding doors to private deck, family room/office (could be 4th bedroom) adjacent to kitchen with private bath. Terrace level has bedroom, bath, and large recreational room with wet bar and cabinetry, exterior door, and laundry connections. Hardwood floors, new carpet in family room, recently painted. Easy access to North Dekalb Mall, I-285, and I-85. NO CATS.