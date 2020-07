Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 BR, 1 BA Home in Medlock on great part of Willivee. Flat widened driveway and yard. Kitchen opened up to what was the 3rd bedroom so very open floorplan. Bathroom partly and in good shape. On stand up crawlspace. Pet Friendly. Move in ready. Close to everything.