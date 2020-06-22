All apartments in Newnan
74 Roxbury Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:58 AM

74 Roxbury Ln

74 Roxbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

74 Roxbury Lane, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on level lot offers great room, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry room and half bath on the main. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms (4th bedrm is a large bonus room w/closet), hall bath, master suite offers nice size walk in closet, double vanities, tile shower and garden tub. Exterior offers rear patio, 2 car garage and outbuilding. Owner will consider pets - some restrictions apply. No smoking inside the home. Minutes from everything! More photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Roxbury Ln have any available units?
74 Roxbury Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 74 Roxbury Ln have?
Some of 74 Roxbury Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Roxbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
74 Roxbury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Roxbury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Roxbury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 74 Roxbury Ln offer parking?
Yes, 74 Roxbury Ln offers parking.
Does 74 Roxbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Roxbury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Roxbury Ln have a pool?
No, 74 Roxbury Ln does not have a pool.
Does 74 Roxbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 74 Roxbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Roxbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Roxbury Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Roxbury Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Roxbury Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
