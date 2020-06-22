74 Roxbury Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on level lot offers great room, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry room and half bath on the main. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms (4th bedrm is a large bonus room w/closet), hall bath, master suite offers nice size walk in closet, double vanities, tile shower and garden tub. Exterior offers rear patio, 2 car garage and outbuilding. Owner will consider pets - some restrictions apply. No smoking inside the home. Minutes from everything! More photos coming soon.