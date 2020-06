Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Perfectly placed on a large corner lot with hardwood floors, natural sunlight, and all the amenities of Summergrove, this is truly a fresh find that offers a crisp and comfortable environment that's the perfect place to call home. BONUS: Lawncare Provided! Call us today to book your showing! 678.423.0555 Ext.1. www.homelinkpm.com

Homelink Property Management LLC