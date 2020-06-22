Amenities

Beautifully maintained 4 bed/3 bath 2500 Sq Ft home in The Gables of Summergrove which includes "Lawn Maintenance." Upstairs is a 700 SF guest suite with full bath. Master on main level as well as two other bedrooms and 2 full baths. Relaxing sunroom, screened in porch, and arbored patio area. Washer/dryer are included. Access to all SG Amenities which include 3 pools, tennis courts including pickle ball courts, playgrounds, and access to fishing over the dock overlooking the lake. Golf is also offered for a separate fee if interested. Tenants will be required to fill out credit/criminal background check for $40/per adult tenant. Any questions, please call. Quick move in if needed. Pets will be considered with a nonrefundable $400 pet deposit if accepted.