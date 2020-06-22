All apartments in Newnan
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

63 Gables

63 Gables Way · No Longer Available
Location

63 Gables Way, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully maintained 4 bed/3 bath 2500 Sq Ft home in The Gables of Summergrove which includes "Lawn Maintenance." Upstairs is a 700 SF guest suite with full bath. Master on main level as well as two other bedrooms and 2 full baths. Relaxing sunroom, screened in porch, and arbored patio area. Washer/dryer are included. Access to all SG Amenities which include 3 pools, tennis courts including pickle ball courts, playgrounds, and access to fishing over the dock overlooking the lake. Golf is also offered for a separate fee if interested. Tenants will be required to fill out credit/criminal background check for $40/per adult tenant. Any questions, please call. Quick move in if needed. Pets will be considered with a nonrefundable $400 pet deposit if accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Gables have any available units?
63 Gables doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 63 Gables have?
Some of 63 Gables's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Gables currently offering any rent specials?
63 Gables isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Gables pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Gables is pet friendly.
Does 63 Gables offer parking?
Yes, 63 Gables does offer parking.
Does 63 Gables have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Gables offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Gables have a pool?
Yes, 63 Gables has a pool.
Does 63 Gables have accessible units?
No, 63 Gables does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Gables have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Gables has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Gables have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Gables does not have units with air conditioning.
