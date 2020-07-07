All apartments in Newnan
Location

54 Medallion Park, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Upgraded Ranch - 3 bedrms, 2 baths with split bedroom plan. Located in sought-after Summergrove. New paint throughout. Large den with marble fireplace & gas logs, open floor plan to kitchen & breakfast area. Granite countertops/backsplash, breakfast bar with upscale pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Laminate hardwoods in main living area. Master bath is tiled with double vanities, separate shower, garden tub, custom built closet system. Enjoy the outdoors with 2 separate living spaces - patio off of breakfast area as well as an additional patio in the back. Gain entry through front porch or from garage alley parking in the rear. Fabulous amenities such as golf, pool, clubhouse, park, tennis courts, playground, access to a beautiful lake. Convenient to Ashley Park shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Medallion Park have any available units?
54 Medallion Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 54 Medallion Park have?
Some of 54 Medallion Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Medallion Park currently offering any rent specials?
54 Medallion Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Medallion Park pet-friendly?
No, 54 Medallion Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 54 Medallion Park offer parking?
Yes, 54 Medallion Park offers parking.
Does 54 Medallion Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Medallion Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Medallion Park have a pool?
Yes, 54 Medallion Park has a pool.
Does 54 Medallion Park have accessible units?
No, 54 Medallion Park does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Medallion Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Medallion Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Medallion Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Medallion Park does not have units with air conditioning.

