54 Medallion Park

Beautiful Upgraded Ranch - 3 bedrms, 2 baths with split bedroom plan. Located in sought-after Summergrove. New paint throughout. Large den with marble fireplace & gas logs, open floor plan to kitchen & breakfast area. Granite countertops/backsplash, breakfast bar with upscale pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Laminate hardwoods in main living area. Master bath is tiled with double vanities, separate shower, garden tub, custom built closet system. Enjoy the outdoors with 2 separate living spaces - patio off of breakfast area as well as an additional patio in the back. Gain entry through front porch or from garage alley parking in the rear. Fabulous amenities such as golf, pool, clubhouse, park, tennis courts, playground, access to a beautiful lake. Convenient to Ashley Park shopping area.