42 Mosswood Trl

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Stunning Stucco Ranch in Sought after White Oak! 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths, with a Bonus Room could be used as 4th Bedroom. Open Concept. Split Bedroom Floor plan. Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Tiled Backsplash and Large Pantry. Very nice appliances only 6 months old remain with home. Great Room has Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace with Gas logs. Lots of windows for Natural Light. Large Master Suite. Master Bath includes Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Shower and Large Soaking Tub. Home is filled with Recent updates. New Vinyl plank Flooring New Carpet New Gourmet Stove New Custom Cordless Blinds Newly Remodeled Guest Bath. Enjoy entertaining Friends in your Private back yard with Gazebo. Already Fenced. Wonderful Swim/Tennis Community with Lake. Resident Benefit Package included. Call today!