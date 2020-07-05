All apartments in Newnan
/
41 Mcintosh Pkwy
41 Mcintosh Pkwy

41 Mcintosh Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

41 Mcintosh Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready. Newly renovated 3b/2.5 townhome available in prime location! Minutes to Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Center, Ashley Park shopping, good schools and restaurants! Spacious kitchen with new appliances, comfortable size living room. Guest half-bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Each unit has two parking bays and backyard patio The new road construction on McIntosh Pkwy is due for completion by mid June with direct access to hospitals and shops Rent is $970pm 1 year renewable lease. Includes trash service. Pay only for power. Security Deposit of $970 Application fee $75 due by successful applicant Credit:Above 550 with NO Criminal background; no recent bankruptcy (2yrs)Good employment and previous rental history required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Mcintosh Pkwy have any available units?
41 Mcintosh Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 41 Mcintosh Pkwy have?
Some of 41 Mcintosh Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Mcintosh Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
41 Mcintosh Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Mcintosh Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 41 Mcintosh Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 41 Mcintosh Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 41 Mcintosh Pkwy offers parking.
Does 41 Mcintosh Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Mcintosh Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Mcintosh Pkwy have a pool?
No, 41 Mcintosh Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 41 Mcintosh Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 41 Mcintosh Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Mcintosh Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Mcintosh Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Mcintosh Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Mcintosh Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

