41 Mcintosh Pkwy

Move in ready. Newly renovated 3b/2.5 townhome available in prime location! Minutes to Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Center, Ashley Park shopping, good schools and restaurants! Spacious kitchen with new appliances, comfortable size living room. Guest half-bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Each unit has two parking bays and backyard patio The new road construction on McIntosh Pkwy is due for completion by mid June with direct access to hospitals and shops Rent is $970pm 1 year renewable lease. Includes trash service. Pay only for power. Security Deposit of $970 Application fee $75 due by successful applicant Credit:Above 550 with NO Criminal background; no recent bankruptcy (2yrs)Good employment and previous rental history required.