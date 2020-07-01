39 Oak Park Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ACROSS FROM 4 ACRE PARK & QUICK WALK TO LAKE from this Great Rental Home available April 7! Terrific home w/ master on main, 2 bedrooms up and large bonus up. Gorgeous granite counters w/ backsplash & breakfast bar. Stainless app inc. Frig & 5 burner gas range. Framed mirrors & granite counters in bathrms. Ceiling fans in all rooms... hardwood floors on main inc. master suite, vaulted ceiling, fans in bedrooms. Best fenced backyd w/lg deck, mature trees & foliage. Storage shed/playhouse w/slide. Also, INCLUDES ALL LAWN MAINTENANCE! Great landlord/owners, not a corporation. Enjoy Summergrove's finest amenities w/3 pools/100 Acre Lake/8 Tennis courts / clubhouse / parks /playgrounds/sidewalks & more... close to new Hospital, Shops & Restaurants plus NEW LINC walking trails. Closet to I-85 and airport.