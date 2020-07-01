All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 39 Oak Park Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
39 Oak Park Sq
Last updated April 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

39 Oak Park Sq

39 Oak Park Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

39 Oak Park Square, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ACROSS FROM 4 ACRE PARK & QUICK WALK TO LAKE from this Great Rental Home available April 7! Terrific home w/ master on main, 2 bedrooms up and large bonus up. Gorgeous granite counters w/ backsplash & breakfast bar. Stainless app inc. Frig & 5 burner gas range. Framed mirrors & granite counters in bathrms. Ceiling fans in all rooms... hardwood floors on main inc. master suite, vaulted ceiling, fans in bedrooms. Best fenced backyd w/lg deck, mature trees & foliage. Storage shed/playhouse w/slide. Also, INCLUDES ALL LAWN MAINTENANCE! Great landlord/owners, not a corporation. Enjoy Summergrove's finest amenities w/3 pools/100 Acre Lake/8 Tennis courts / clubhouse / parks /playgrounds/sidewalks & more... close to new Hospital, Shops & Restaurants plus NEW LINC walking trails. Closet to I-85 and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Oak Park Sq have any available units?
39 Oak Park Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 39 Oak Park Sq have?
Some of 39 Oak Park Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Oak Park Sq currently offering any rent specials?
39 Oak Park Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Oak Park Sq pet-friendly?
No, 39 Oak Park Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 39 Oak Park Sq offer parking?
No, 39 Oak Park Sq does not offer parking.
Does 39 Oak Park Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Oak Park Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Oak Park Sq have a pool?
Yes, 39 Oak Park Sq has a pool.
Does 39 Oak Park Sq have accessible units?
No, 39 Oak Park Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Oak Park Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Oak Park Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Oak Park Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Oak Park Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University