Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

33 Tall Timbers

33 Tall Timbers Circle · No Longer Available
Location

33 Tall Timbers Circle, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home in Summergrove Ready for You! Over 3300 Sq Ft/ 5 bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Formal dining room, Formal Living Room/ office, Large Family Room with high ceilings and fireplace, breakfast nook, Nice kitchen with corian counters tops and island, laundry room, 1 Bedroom and full bath on main floor and Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, 2 car garage, Patio & private backyard great for your family gatherings. This home is located in a cul de sac. All amenities in Summergrove are included in the lease. Easy access to I85, shopping and Hospital. Hurry before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Tall Timbers have any available units?
33 Tall Timbers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 33 Tall Timbers have?
Some of 33 Tall Timbers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Tall Timbers currently offering any rent specials?
33 Tall Timbers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Tall Timbers pet-friendly?
No, 33 Tall Timbers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 33 Tall Timbers offer parking?
Yes, 33 Tall Timbers offers parking.
Does 33 Tall Timbers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Tall Timbers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Tall Timbers have a pool?
Yes, 33 Tall Timbers has a pool.
Does 33 Tall Timbers have accessible units?
No, 33 Tall Timbers does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Tall Timbers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Tall Timbers has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Tall Timbers have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Tall Timbers does not have units with air conditioning.
