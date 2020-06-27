33 Tall Timbers

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Home in Summergrove Ready for You! Over 3300 Sq Ft/ 5 bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Formal dining room, Formal Living Room/ office, Large Family Room with high ceilings and fireplace, breakfast nook, Nice kitchen with corian counters tops and island, laundry room, 1 Bedroom and full bath on main floor and Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, 2 car garage, Patio & private backyard great for your family gatherings. This home is located in a cul de sac. All amenities in Summergrove are included in the lease. Easy access to I85, shopping and Hospital. Hurry before it is gone!