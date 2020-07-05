30 Lismore

Amenities

Ranch with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Bonus Room above garage. Open Floor Plan, Kitchen features Granite Countertops and Huge 7 ft Island. Tile Backsplash, GE Upgrades Appliances, Recessed Lighting. Open Dining are, Family Room with Gas Starter Fireplace. Hardwood Floors on Main Level to Include Foyer Kitchen, Dining area. Owner's Suite with Dual Vanities, Separate Shower and Tub in Master bathroom, Walk-in Closet, Ceramic Tile Floor. Covered Patio Area. Amenities Include, Swim/Tennis/Basketball Court/Playground/Lake. Easy Access to I-85, Shopping, Dining and New Hospital. By appointment only and 24 hours notice required. Available move in Feb. 15th 2020.