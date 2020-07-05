All apartments in Newnan
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

30 Lismore

30 Lismore Way · No Longer Available
Location

30 Lismore Way, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Bonus Room above garage. Open Floor Plan, Kitchen features Granite Countertops and Huge 7 ft Island. Tile Backsplash, GE Upgrades Appliances, Recessed Lighting. Open Dining are, Family Room with Gas Starter Fireplace. Hardwood Floors on Main Level to Include Foyer Kitchen, Dining area. Owner's Suite with Dual Vanities, Separate Shower and Tub in Master bathroom, Walk-in Closet, Ceramic Tile Floor. Covered Patio Area. Amenities Include, Swim/Tennis/Basketball Court/Playground/Lake. Easy Access to I-85, Shopping, Dining and New Hospital. By appointment only and 24 hours notice required. Available move in Feb. 15th 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Lismore have any available units?
30 Lismore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 30 Lismore have?
Some of 30 Lismore's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Lismore currently offering any rent specials?
30 Lismore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Lismore pet-friendly?
No, 30 Lismore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 30 Lismore offer parking?
Yes, 30 Lismore offers parking.
Does 30 Lismore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Lismore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Lismore have a pool?
Yes, 30 Lismore has a pool.
Does 30 Lismore have accessible units?
No, 30 Lismore does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Lismore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Lismore has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Lismore have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Lismore does not have units with air conditioning.

