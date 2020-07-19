All apartments in Newnan
279 Christian's Walk

279 Christian's Walk · No Longer Available
Location

279 Christian's Walk, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This ADORABLE 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome has a fantastic floor plan! Features Open kitchen with tons of great storage, updated cabinets, double sink & black appliances, Quaint dining area with updated light fixture, Living room features corner fireplace & updated ceiling fan, Vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas creates a clean & updated look, Each bedroom has own separate bathroom. Parking pad located in the rear, NO lawn maintenance & much more!

Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, which has shopping, tasty restaurants, playgrounds & more!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Christian's Walk have any available units?
279 Christian's Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 279 Christian's Walk have?
Some of 279 Christian's Walk's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Christian's Walk currently offering any rent specials?
279 Christian's Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Christian's Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 Christian's Walk is pet friendly.
Does 279 Christian's Walk offer parking?
Yes, 279 Christian's Walk offers parking.
Does 279 Christian's Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Christian's Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Christian's Walk have a pool?
No, 279 Christian's Walk does not have a pool.
Does 279 Christian's Walk have accessible units?
No, 279 Christian's Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Christian's Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Christian's Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Christian's Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Christian's Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
