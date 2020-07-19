279 Christian's Walk

Amenities
This ADORABLE 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome has a fantastic floor plan! Features Open kitchen with tons of great storage, updated cabinets, double sink & black appliances, Quaint dining area with updated light fixture, Living room features corner fireplace & updated ceiling fan, Vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas creates a clean & updated look, Each bedroom has own separate bathroom. Parking pad located in the rear, NO lawn maintenance & much more!
Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, which has shopping, tasty restaurants, playgrounds & more!
Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.